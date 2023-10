What Many Individual Stocks Are Telling Us About The Overall Market - Hint: Its All About That Base.

The Markets The S&P 500 is trying, once again, to break out of a base that is now over a year old. It may be the most anticipated breakout ever. While we’ve been waiting, the reasons why it can’t happen have been piling up. You’ve heard them over and over; the same ones mentioned in Wednesday’s Midweek Market Update.