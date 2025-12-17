Why Airbnb's Data Is A Hidden Gem In 'The Evolving Consumer AI Landscape'

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is an "increasingly attractive brand monetization story," according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Airbnb Analyst: Analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the rating from Sector Perform to Outperform, while raising the price target from $145 to $170.

The Airbnb Thesis: The company has strong first-party data, which may be valued at a premium in "the evolving consumer AI landscape," Erickson said in the upgrade note.

The analyst mentioned 4 key reasons for the upgrade in rating:

While hotels represent an opportunity of more than $700 billion, they also offer a path to promoted listings, "where various marketplaces have driven multiple hundreds of bps of take rate uplift," he said.

The company is making progress to rectify two of its important shortfalls – high upfront deposits and inflexible cancellation policies.

Airbnb has a "great brand," which hedges it for competition from AI-based traffic acquisition and the agentic web.

The World Cup and Milan Olympics could provide "a small tailwind."

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares were up 2.14% at $134.84 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Airbnb’s market cap of $83.78 billion positions it as a significant player in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly within the hotels and leisure industry.

The current P/E ratio of 31.43 suggests a premium valuation relative to historical averages, reflecting investor optimism about its growth potential, despite the stock trading closer to its 52-week high of $163.93.

Photo: Ink Drop / Shutterstock