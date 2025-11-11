Qorvo logo
November 11, 2025 7:11 AM 1 min read

This Qorvo Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $75 to $93. Qorvo shares closed at $86.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Clear Street analyst Owen Lau upgraded Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) from Hold to Buy and cut the price target from $60 to $57. Bullish shares closed at $46.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $65 to $73. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $69.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying QRVO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

