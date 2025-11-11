This Qorvo Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $75 to $93. Qorvo shares closed at $86.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street analyst Owen Lau upgraded Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) from Hold to Buy and cut the price target from $60 to $57. Bullish shares closed at $46.59 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $65 to $73. Skyworks Solutions shares closed at $69.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
