This BorgWarner Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert upgraded Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV from Hold to Buy and announced a $5 price target. Plus Therapeutics shares closed at $0.4274 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson upgraded TransUnion TRU from Hold to Buy and announced a $115 price target. TransUnion shares closed at $86.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst Luke Junk upgraded BorgWarner Inc. BWA from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $41 to $52. BorgWarner shares closed at $42.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

