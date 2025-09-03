BorgWarner
This BorgWarner Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert upgraded Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV from Hold to Buy and announced a $5 price target. Plus Therapeutics shares closed at $0.4274 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Kyle Peterson upgraded TransUnion TRU from Hold to Buy and announced a $115 price target. TransUnion shares closed at $86.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Luke Junk upgraded BorgWarner Inc. BWA from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $41 to $52. BorgWarner shares closed at $42.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

