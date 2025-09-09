Casey's Stock Slips As Strong Q1 Results Overshadowed By 'Disappointing' 2026 Guidance

As consumer spending patterns evolve, retail chains are under pressure to demonstrate agility and growth potential to meet investor expectations. This landscape is prompting analysts and shareholders to closely scrutinize financial results and future projections, as seen in the latest developments at Casey's General Stores Inc CASY.

Shares of Casey's General Stores were trading lower on Tuesday, even after the company reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter earnings on Monday.

Despite reporting strong quarterly results, the company left its fiscal 2026 guidance unchanged, which is "disappointing," according to Stephens.

The Casey's General Stores Analyst: Analyst Pooran Sharma maintained an Overweight rating and price target of $530.

The Casey's General Stores Thesis: The company reported higher-than-expected growth in same-store fuel gallons of 1.7% year-on-year, Sharma said in the note.

Comps and margins exceeded expectations across all segments, he added.

Casey's General Stores posted adjusted earnings of $5.77 per share, surpassing the consensus of $5.02 per share, the analyst stated.

Although EBITDA grew by around 20% year-on-year in the fiscal first quarter, management left its full-year guidance unchanged, which calls for merely 11% EBITDA growth at the midpoint, Sharma said.

CASY Price Action: Casey’s General Stores shares were down 1.50% at $513.67 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $531.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

