Retail investors are gearing up for another week of financial reports. Here's a look at the most notable stocks set to report company earnings this week.

PL stock is soaring after earnings. See the chart here.

Monday, Sept. 8

Before Market Open: Planet Labs PBC PL kicked off the week by beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Shares soared more than 35% following the print.

After Market Close: Caseys General Stores, Inc. CASY will report its Q1 results after Monday's closing bell and host its earnings call on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Read Next: Opendoor’s Meme Stock Mania Gets Comedic Twist

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Before Market Open: Identity security provider SailPoint, Inc. SAIL and FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL will report before the market opens on Tuesday.

After Market Close: Retail investors will be watching several big names reporting after Tuesday's closing bell, including Oracle Corp. ORCL and AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV.

GameStop Corp. GME will also release its second-quarter earnings report. Analysts expect EPS of 17 cents and revenue of $823.25 million.

Last quarter, GameStop beat earnings estimates by 13 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro. However, the stock fell 5.31% the next day.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Before Market Open: Chewy, Inc. CHWY will likely be the most-watched earnings report on Wednesday morning. Analysts expect the petcare retailer to report earnings of 14 cents per share and revenue of $3.08 billion.

Thursday, Sept. 11

After Market Close: Adobe, Inc. ADBE is set to release its third-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Multiple analysts have lowered price targets on the stock ahead of the print.

Wall Street is looking for EPS of $5.18 and $5.91 billion in revenue, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

RH RH will also report after the close on Thursday. Investors will be listening for guidance as the home furnishing retailer faces possible tariffs from the Trump administration and potential interest rate cuts that could kick-start the sluggish housing market.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock