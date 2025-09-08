Casey's General Stores Stock Flat After Q1 Earnings Report

- Casey's General Stores reports quarterly earnings of $5.77, which beat the Street estimate of $5.07.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $4.56 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY released its first-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
Casey’s General Stores reported the following first quarter highlights:
- Inside same-store sales increased 4.3% compared to prior year, and 6.7% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 41.9%. Total inside gross profit increased 14.8% to $705.5 million compared to the prior year.
- Same-store fuel gallons were up 1.7% compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 41.0 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 18.8% to $373.6 million compared to the prior year.
- Same-store operating expenses excluding credit card fees were up 3%, favorably impacted by a 1% reduction in same-store labor hours.
“Casey’s delivered an excellent first quarter highlighted by strong sales growth both inside and outside the store,” said CEO Darren Rebelez.
“Our inside same-store sales were driven by positive traffic growth due to our summer merchandising plan as well as our team’s outstanding execution, demonstrating our ability to serve our guests efficiently at a high level. Our fuel team did a tremendous job achieving same-store gallon growth while maintaining a healthy fuel margin,” Rebelez added.
CASY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Casey's General Stores stock was down 0.86% at $517 in Monday's extended trading.
