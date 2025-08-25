MongoDB Anticipates AI Expansion—Are Traditional Systems A Barrier?

As technology companies navigate an ever-evolving market landscape, investors closely watch their financial performance to gauge overall industry health. This week, MongoDB Inc. MDB prepares to unveil its latest financial results, potentially setting new benchmarks for software growth trajectories.

MongoDB is scheduled to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Tuesday. The company is expected to report its quarterly results in line with expectations, with total revenues of $551 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase, and non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The MongoDB Analyst: Analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating and price target of $290.

The MongoDB Thesis: The company's Subscriptions revenue is likely to grow 15% year-on-year to $533 million, while Services revenue could increase 24% to $18 million, Abernethy said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

MongoDB could pass any upside to its second-quarter results to the full-year guidance, while there may be limited upside beyond that, given that the enterprise spending environment remains challenging, he added.

"We believe the overall enterprise database spending environment and the pace of migration of legacy applications have remained relatively stable drivers for Mongo, with the recent moves in Postgres largely peripheral, and drivers such as next generation AI application development activity continuing to build but still relatively small," the analyst wrote.

MDB Price Action: MongoDB shares were down 0.76% at $217.38 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock