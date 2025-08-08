August 8, 2025 12:26 PM 3 min read

Datadog Faces Analyst Warning As OpenAI Spending Risks Threaten Future Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Wall Street analysts rerated Datadog DDOG after the company reported its quarterly results on Thursday. The stock traded lower on Friday.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform's fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $826.76 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $790.97 million.

Adjusted EPS of 46 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 42 cents. 

Also Read: Datadog Raises Full-Year Outlook After 125+ AI Feature Launches, But OpenAI Pullback Clouds Long-Term Growth

Analyst Reaction

  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy on Datadog with a price forecast of $175.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform on Datadog with a price forecast of $165.
  • Bank of America Securities analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy on Datadog with a price forecast of $175.

Needham

Cikos said Datadog's second-quarter 2025 results beat expectations. Stronger-than-expected usage trends from existing customers and sustained momentum in its AI-Native cohort contributed 11% of total revenue and 10 percentage points to year-over-year growth.

Enterprise usage growth remained steady, while SMB and mid-market usage improved from the prior quarter. Security surpassed $100 million in ARR, growing in the mid-40% range year-over-year.

Datadog posted revenue of $826.8 million, up 28% year-over-year, above guidance and Street estimates. Adjusted operating income of $164.1 million exceeded forecasts, with an operating margin of 19.8%.

EPS of $0.46 topped the $0.41 consensus. Gross margin improved to 80.9%, and large enterprise adoption continued, with eight of the top ten AI companies as customers.

For third-quarter 2025, management guided revenue to $847–$851 million, operating income to $176–$180 million, and EPS to $0.44–$0.46.

Full-year 2025 revenue guidance rose to $3.312–$3.322 billion, with operating profit of $684–$694 million and EPS of $1.80–$1.83.

Cikos kept his price forecast, citing Datadog's industry-leading growth, expanding AI customer base, and strong ARR potential from new products.

RBC Capital

Hedberg said Datadog delivered a strong second-quarter 2025 with 28% revenue growth, accelerating from last quarter's 25% and beating estimates by 4.7%.

AI-native customers rose to 11% of revenue from 8% last quarter, contributing 10 percentage points to growth, while core revenue grew 18%.

Billings increased 26% year-over-year, with RPO up 35%. Enterprise usage trends were stable, SMB improved, and security ARR exceeded $100 million with mid-40% growth.

Hedberg commented that management raised 2025 revenue guidance by $92 million, well above the second-quarter beat, implying 23.6% growth at the midpoint. Operating income guidance rose to $684–$694 million, with EPS projected at $1.80–$1.83.

Third-quarter guidance calls for $847–$851 million in revenue, $176–$180 million in operating income, and EPS of $0.44–$0.46.

While guidance reflects conservatism toward Datadog's largest AI-native customer after its fourth-quarter 2024 renewal, Hedberg said the cohort continues to expand, including over 80 customers spending $100K+ and 12 spending $1 million+. He rerated citing AI-native momentum, solid execution, and a strengthening salesforce.

Bank of America Securities

Ikeda said Datadog posted one of its strongest second-quarter beat-and-raise performances ever, with revenue of $826.7 million, up 28.1% year-over-year and 4.5% above consensus.

Its adjusted operating income of 7.2% was higher than estimates. Management lifted 2025 revenue guidance by $92 million, which is $55 million above the second-quarter beat, showing strong monetization of growing cloud workloads, supporting long-term growth and healthy free cash flow.

Ikeda noted sentiment is tempered by concerns that Datadog's largest AI-native customer, OpenAI, may reduce spending, potentially pressuring growth later this year or next. Still, he remains bullish, citing Datadog's leadership in observability and AI adoption.

AI-native customers accounted for 11% of second-quarter revenue, up from 4% a year ago, implying ~250% year-over-year growth.

The cohort includes more than a dozen spending over $1 million, over 80 spending $100K+, and eight of the top ten AI companies. Security ARR surpassed $100 million with mid-40% growth. Ikeda's rerating was supported by premium valuation and market leadership.

Price Action: DDOG stock is down 4.00% at $130.98 as of the last check on Friday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Comments

