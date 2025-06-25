June 25, 2025 9:14 AM 1 min read

KB Home Stock Jumps After Q2 Report, But Forecasts Leave Analysts Divided

Zinger Key Points

Shares of KB Home KBH traded higher on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter revenues a day earlier.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

BofA Securities On KB Home

Analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $58 to $54.

Although KB Home reported in-line earnings for its fiscal second quarter, it lowered its full-year revenue and margin guidance, Jadrosich said in a note. The company had net orders of 3,500, missing expectations and representing a 13% year-on-year decline, he added.

"KBH continued to lower base home prices in underperforming communities," the analyst wrote. Management reduced their revenue guidance from $6.6 billion-$7 billion to $6.3 billion-$6.5 billion and their margin guidance from 19.2%-20% to 19%-19.4% "due to lower deliveries and regional mix," he further stated.

JPMorgan On KB Home

Analyst Michael Rehaut reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock.

Although KB Home reported in-line earnings, its gross margin contracted by 60 basis points (bps) sequentially and by 150 bps year-on-year to 19.7%, Rehaut said. The company's absorption rate, which indicates the pace of sales, declined to 17%, worse than expectations of a decline of 14%.

Management lowered their full-year guidance "across most metrics," the analyst wrote. The company's lowered gross margin outlook reflects a year-on-year contraction between 170 and 210 bps, he further stated.

KBH Price Action: Shares of KB Home were up 4.74% to $82.44 on Tuesday.

