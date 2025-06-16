Imax Set For Years Of Growth, But A Blockbuster Sequel Could Ignite 2026

Imax Corp IMAX seems to be "on a roll," given that it has among the strongest film pipelines in recent years and has formed closer relationships with studios and top directors, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The Imax Analyst: Analyst Steve Frankel reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $35.

The Imax Thesis: Frankel said in the note that the company has "a long runway of growth," given that it is gaining market share due to rising demand for superior experiences. Studios and filmmakers are scheduling their release dates to secure IMAX screens, and exhibitors wish to increase their IMAX footprint.

"A record number of Filmed for IMAX titles is driving over-indexing, setting the stage for the company to outperform our/Street expectations," he further wrote.

There is high visibility into the company's performance, not just for 2025, but for several years to come, the analyst stated. In fact, 2026 could be "even better than 2025, beginning with Avatar: Fire and Ash," he further said.

Imax is likely to generate "at least mid-single digit growth for the foreseeable future," while incremental box office gains go directly to improve profits, "given the fixed cost nature of the business," Frankel wrote.

IMAX Price Action: Shares of Imax had declined by 0.87% to $28.63 at the time of publication on Monday.

