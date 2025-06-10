June 10, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

Bath & Body Works Refines Strategy With Digital, Marketing, Global Push, Says JPMorgan

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

A meeting with Bath & Body Works Inc's BBWI top management suggests a plan to sharpen the focus to accelerate the company's growth and gain market share, according to JPMorgan.

The Bath & Body Works Analyst: Analyst Matthew Boss reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock.

The Bath & Body Works Thesis: Narrowing the focus to the core Bath & Body Works brand is less costly and more effective in driving customer engagement, Boss said in the note.

Management also plans to tap on "growth opportunities within the portfolio through more consistent and frequent innovation/newness including clear storytelling/marketing across channels," he added.

The analyst mentioned 5 key initiatives being taken:

  • Enhancing digital functionality and aesthetics
  • Improving packaging and labeling to emphasize the quality and merit of its products
  • Marketing to focus on lowering customer acquisition costs
  • Third-party distribution to acquire more customers
  • International expansion

BBWI Price Action: Shares of Bath & Body Works had risen by 0.07% to $26.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

