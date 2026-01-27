Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp General Motors Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Analysts expect the company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $2.24 per share. That's up from $1.92 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GM’s quarterly revenue is $45.79 billion (it reported $47.7 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates for 14 straight quarters.

Shares of General Motors fell 0.3% to close at $79.43 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $85 to $100 on Jan. 21, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $48 to $75 on Jan. 13, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $86 to $98 on Jan. 12, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $66 to $98 on Jan. 8, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $95 on Dec. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

