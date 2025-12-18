KB Home Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share, down from $2.52 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for KB Home's quarterly revenue is $1.66 billion, compared to $2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 27, KB Home announced a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

KB Home shares fell 1.5% to close at $62.94 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $49 to $71 on Dec. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $67 to $62 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and slashed the price target from $73 to $65 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $63 to $53 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $72 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying KBH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock