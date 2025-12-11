Lovesac Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Analysts expect the Stamford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly loss at 46 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 1 cent per share. The consensus estimate for Lovesac's quarterly revenue is $154.17 million. Last year, it reported $149.91 million in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, Lovesac named Wan Ling Martello to its board of directors.

Shares of Lovesac fell 1.5% to close at $13.74 on Wednesday.

Maxim Group analyst Tim Forte maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $38 to $33 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $24 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $30 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $35 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Roth MKM analyst Matt Koranda maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $22 to $28 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

