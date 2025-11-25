These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Keysight After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KEYS) posted upbeat fourth-quarter earnings after Monday’s closing bell.

Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.83. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.42 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

"Keysight delivered an outstanding quarter and strong close to the fiscal year, returning the company to full-year growth with order momentum accelerating through the year," said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight's CEO.

Keysight expects first quarter adjusted earnings of between $1.95 and $2.01 per share, versus the $1.83 analyst estimate, and revenue of between $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion, versus the $1.42 billion estimate.

Keysight shares gained 8.6% to $193.14 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Keysight following earnings announcement.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained Keysight with a Positive and raised the price target from $215 to $225.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $195 to $232.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained Keysight with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $200 to $207.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $180 to $208.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained Keysight with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $190 to $225.

Considering buying KEYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock