Keysight Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday.

Analysts expect the Santa Rosa, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share, up from $1.65 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Keysight's quarterly revenue is $1.38 billion, compared to $1.29 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 20, Keysight announced that the company’s board appointed Keith Jensen as a director.

Keysight shares rose 1.8% to close at $172.71 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik reinstated Keysight with a Buy and announced a $215 price target on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $180 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $200 to $195 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $177 to $200 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $180 to $190 on Feb. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

