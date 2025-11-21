These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Construction Partners After Q4 Results

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Construction Partners reported quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $899.849 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $892.713 million.

Construction Partners affirmed its FY2026 sales guidance of $3.400 billion to $3.500 billion.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a strong fourth quarter that capped a year of significant growth and margin expansion, in line with the preliminary financial ranges we announced in October. Our disciplined execution across our Sunbelt operations, powered by more than 6,800 employees, continues to drive record results through safe, efficient project construction and strong market demand.”

Construction Partners shares fell 0.4% to $100.06 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Construction Partners following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintained Construction Partners with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $115.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $131 to $124.

