Zoom Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share, up from $1.38 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Zoom's quarterly revenue is $1.21 billion, compared to $1.18 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 13, Zoom disclosed a strategic go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Oracle to help enterprises scale customer engagement.

Zoom shares fell 2.8% to close at $78.42 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $85 to $94 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $110 to $115 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ryan Macwilliams initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $90 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $87 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Perform rating on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

