These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Lowe's Following Q3 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter, but fell slightly short on sales.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.06 (+5.9% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97. Quarterly sales of $20.813 billion missed the Street view of $20.823 billion.

The company has updated its outlook for fiscal 2025 to reflect the ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment. Lowe's trimmed its fiscal 2025 comparable-sales outlook to 0% from 0%–1% and said it expects capital spending of up to $2.5 billion.

Lowe's narrowed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.25 from a prior range of $12.20 to $12.45, versus the $12.29 analyst estimate, and raised its sales outlook to $86.0 billion from $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion, topping expectations of $85.415 billion.

Lowe's shares fell 0.1% to trade at $228.16 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lowe's following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained Lowe’s Companies with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $282 to $284.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Lowe’s with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $305 to $285.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained Lowe’s with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $295 to $290.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $266 to $250.

B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki maintained Lowe’s with a Buy and cut the price target from $290 to $280.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $260 to $252.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained Lowe’s with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $285 to $272.

Photo via Shutterstock