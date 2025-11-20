Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Jacobs Solutions Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, up from $1.37 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions' quarterly revenue is $3.14 billion. Benzinga Pro data shows $2.96 billion in quarterly revenue a year ago.

On Nov. 18, Jacobs announced the appointment of Diane Bryant to its Board of Directors.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions fell 3.8% to close at $145.05 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $169 to $185 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $157 to $170 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $148 to $163 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $152 to $166 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $152 to $154 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

