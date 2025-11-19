Williams-Sonoma Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share, down from $1.96 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma's quarterly revenue is $1.87 billion, compared to $1.8 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 27, the retailer reported second-quarter revenue of $1.84 billion, a 2.7% increase from the same quarter last year and ahead of Wall Street’s estimate of $1.83 billion.

Williams-Sonoma shares fell 0.3% to close at $180.75 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $190 to $205 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Oliver Wintermantel maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $210 to $200 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $168 to $215 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $179 to $203 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

