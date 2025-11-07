Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Duke Energy Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 7.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share. That's up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy's quarterly revenue is $8.55 billion, compared to $8.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 8, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents.

Shares of Duke Energy rose 0.2% to close at $124.00 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $126 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $132 to $140 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $127 to $136 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $131 to $135 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $132 to $135 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

