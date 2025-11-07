Wendy's Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 7.

Analysts expect the fast food company to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share. That's down from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Wendy's quarterly revenue is $534.51 million. Benzinga Pro shows higher quarterly revenue, $566.74 million, last year around this time.

On Aug. 8, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents.

Shares of Wendy's fell 2.8% to close at $8.83 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $12 to $11 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Mizuho analyst Nick Setyan initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and a price target of $8 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $9 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

Considering buying WEN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock