Procore Technologies Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

Procore Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $338.851 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $328.200 million.

Procore Technologies raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $1.299 billion-$1.302 billion to $1.312 billion-$1.314 billion.

“With this quarter’s strong results, I am pleased to be giving Ajei Gopal a strong foundation as he steps into the CEO role next week,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President, and CEO of Procore. “We are the clear market leader in one of the largest industries in the world, we have built an unrivaled platform that we believe is well-positioned to harness the power of AI for our customers, and our go-to-market model is yielding positive returns. And now, with Ajei’s proven operational expertise and leadership, we will be even better positioned to drive durable growth while unlocking further shareholder value.”

Procore Technologies shares closed at $71.54 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Procore Technologies following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Procore Technologies with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $82 to $91.

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $82 to $87.

Considering buying PCOR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock