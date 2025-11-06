ConocoPhillips Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share, down from $1.78 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips' quarterly revenue is $14.63 billion, compared to $13.6 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 7, ConocoPhillips reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Shares of ConocoPhillips fell 0.2% to close at $87.70 on Wednesday.

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $113 to $110 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Margolin initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $100 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $123 to $122 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $117 to $115 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Melius Research analyst James West initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $117 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

