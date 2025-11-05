Super Micro Computer Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Downbeat Q1 Earnings

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2026 earnings report after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Super Micro Computer reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.01 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.99 billion and was down from revenue of $5.93 billion from the same period last year.

Super Micro is looking for second-quarter adjusted EPS of 46 cents to 54 cents, versus the 61 cent analyst estimate, and expects revenue in a range of $10 billion to $11 billion, versus the $7.82 billion estimate.

Super Micro shares fell 6.6% to close at $47.40 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Super Micro following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained Super Micro Computer with a Buy and lowered the price target from $60 to $51.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $50 to $45.

