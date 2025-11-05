AppLovin Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Analysts expect the Palo Alto, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share, up from $1.25 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AppLovin's quarterly revenue is $1.34 billion, compared to $1.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, Applovin posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter.

AppLovin shares fell 3.7% to close at $608.68 on Tuesday.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $664 to $693 on Oct. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Brondolo maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $725 to $745 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $600 to $850 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $580 to $860 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $480 to $750 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying APP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

