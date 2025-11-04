These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Inspire Medical Systems Following Q3 Results

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 GAAP EPS results above estimates on Monday.

Inspire Medical Systems reported quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 19 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $224.501 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $220.467 million.

Inspire Medical Systems raised its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance from $0.40-$0.50 to $0.90-$1.00 and affirmed sales guidance of $900.000 million-$910.000 million.

“The Inspire team had a very productive third quarter focusing on the transition to the Inspire V system while delivering very strong results globally,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “Further, at recent industry meetings, we presented clinical evidence demonstrating that the Inspire V system offers enhanced performance, building on the strong foundation established by our legacy systems.”

Inspire Medical shares jumped 17% to trade at $86.46 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Inspire Medical following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $101 to $90.

JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $110 to $82.

Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter reiterated Inspire Medical with a Hold and lowered the price target from $90 to $84.

RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $125.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder reiterated Inspire Medical Systems with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $135.

