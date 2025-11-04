Pinterest Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share, up from 40 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pinterest's quarterly revenue is $1.05 billion, compared to $898.37 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 7, Pinterest reported second-quarter revenue of $998.23 million, beating estimates of $974.01 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 35 cents per share.

Pinterest shares rose 1.8% to close at $33.70 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $51 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $50 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris reiterated a Buy rating on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $44 to $50 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $42 to $44 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock