Starbucks Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at 55 cents per share, down from 80 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Starbucks' quarterly revenue is $9.35 billion, compared to $9.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 1, Starbucks raised its quarterly cash dividend from 61 cents to 62 cents per share.

Starbucks shares fell 2.1% to close at $85.43 on Tuesday.

Mizuho analyst Nick Setyan initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $84 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $115 to $95 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $105 to $100 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $99 to $84 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Baird analyst David Tarantino upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and increased the price target from $100 to $115 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

