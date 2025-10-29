Caterpillar Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share, down from $5.17 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar's quarterly revenue is $16.77 billion, compared to $16.11 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 12, Caterpillar inked a Scheme Implementation Deed with Australia-based RPMGlobal Holdings Limited. As per the deal, Caterpillar, or its wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire 100% of RPM's fully diluted share capital through a Scheme of Arrangement for an equity value of 1.12 billion Australian dollars ($733 million)..

Shares of Caterpillar fell 0.5% to close at $524.47 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $505 to $650 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $450 to $506 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $507 to $582 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $500 to $540 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $495 to $540 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

