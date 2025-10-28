These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Cadence Design Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings after Monday’s closing bell.

Cadence Design reported quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share which beat the Street estimate of $1.79. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.38 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32 billion and was up from revenue of $1.21 billion from the same period last year.

"Cadence delivered excellent results for the third quarter of 2025. With a record backlog and ongoing broad-based strength of our business, we are raising our full year revenue outlook to ~14% growth year-over-year," said Anirudh Devgan, CEO.

The company lowered its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $3.80 to $3.86 per share, versus the $4.30 analyst estimate, and raised its revenue outlook to between $5.26 billion and $5.29 billion, versus the $5.24 billion estimate.

Cadence Design shares fell 4.5% to $335.46 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cadence Design following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Cadence Design with a Neutral and raised the price target from $320 to $335.

JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $390 to $405.

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $390 to $418.

Considering buying CDNS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock