This Nokia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Clear Street analyst Brian Dobson upgraded Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $23. Core Scientific shares closed at $19.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain upgraded LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $11.5 price target. LXP Industrial shares closed at $9.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger upgraded RB Global Inc (NYSE:RBA) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $120 price target. RB Global shares closed at $101.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede upgraded Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $25 price target. Core Scientific closed at $19.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon upgraded the rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from Hold to Buy. Nokia shares closed at $6.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
