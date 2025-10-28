Nokia sign and building surrounded by trees.
October 28, 2025 7:29 AM 1 min read

This Nokia Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
  • Clear Street analyst Brian Dobson upgraded Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $23. Core Scientific shares closed at $19.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain upgraded LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $11.5 price target. LXP Industrial shares closed at $9.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger upgraded RB Global Inc (NYSE:RBA) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $120 price target. RB Global shares closed at $101.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede upgraded Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $25 price target. Core Scientific closed at $19.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon upgraded the rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from Hold to Buy. Nokia shares closed at $6.36 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NOK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

