UnitedHealth Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share, down from $7.15 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue is $113.06 billion, compared to $100.82 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters. Prior to the five straight misses, the company beat analyst estimates for revenue in 15 straight quarters.

Shares of UnitedHealth rose 1% to close at $365.98 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $317 to $409 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Scott Fidel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $406 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $430 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $352 to $386 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $350 to $390 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock