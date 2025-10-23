Intel Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 46 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Intel's quarterly revenue is $13.14 billion, compared to $13.28 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company exceeded analyst estimates for revenue in four consecutive quarters. It also beat estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Intel shares fell 3.2% to close at $36.92 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $19 to $20 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $23 to $36 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $30 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $34 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $23 to $39 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Considering buying INTC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock