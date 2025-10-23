Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Dow Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 23.

Analysts expect the Midland, Michigan-based company to report quarterly loss at 30 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 47 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Dow's quarterly revenue is $10.23 billion, compared to $10.88 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 9, Dow declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share

Shares of Dow fell 0.2% to close at $21.70 on Wednesday.

Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $28 to $23 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and cut the price target from $29 to $22 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $40 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $46 to $43 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

Considering buying DOW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock