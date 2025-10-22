General Motors Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) posted better-than-expected profit and sales for the third quarter on Tuesday, as CEO Mary Barra revved the 2025 outlook.

The auto behemoth registered third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, beating the analyst consensus estimate $2.31.

Quarterly sales of $48.59 billion (down 0.3% year over year) topped Street view of $45.27 billion, driven by Chevrolet's rise to America's No. 2 electric-vehicle brand, with the Equinox EV emerging as the best-selling non-Tesla model, the company said.

General Motors narrowed its 2025 GAAP earnings-per-share guidance to $8.30 to $9.05 from $8.22 to $9.97, versus a $9.19 analyst estimate.

The company raised its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.75 to $10.50 from $8.25 to $10.00, above the $9.46 consensus. The firm expects to recognize more than $200 million in Super Cruise revenue in 2025.

GM shares gained 0.6% to trade at $67.04 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GM following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained General Motors with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $40 to $46.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $77 to $86.

TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli maintained General Motors with a Buy and raised the price target from $92 to $100.

