October 22, 2025 11:20 AM 1 min read

General Motors Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) posted better-than-expected profit and sales for the third quarter on Tuesday, as CEO Mary Barra revved the 2025 outlook.

The auto behemoth registered third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, beating the analyst consensus estimate $2.31.

Quarterly sales of $48.59 billion (down 0.3% year over year) topped Street view of $45.27 billion, driven by Chevrolet's rise to America's No. 2 electric-vehicle brand, with the Equinox EV emerging as the best-selling non-Tesla model, the company said.

General Motors narrowed its 2025 GAAP earnings-per-share guidance to $8.30 to $9.05 from $8.22 to $9.97, versus a $9.19 analyst estimate.

The company raised its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.75 to $10.50 from $8.25 to $10.00, above the $9.46 consensus. The firm expects to recognize more than $200 million in Super Cruise revenue in 2025.

GM shares gained 0.6% to trade at $67.04 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GM following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained General Motors with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $40 to $46.
  • RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $77 to $86.
  • TD Cowen analyst Itay Michaeli maintained General Motors with a Buy and raised the price target from $92 to $100.

Considering buying GM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

