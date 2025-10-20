Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp W. R. Berkley Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 20.

Analysts expect the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share, up from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley's quarterly revenue is $3.15 billion, compared to $2.93 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 21, WR Berkley posted mixed results for the second quarter.

Shares of W. R. Berkley gained 0.5% to close at $74.05 on Friday.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $80 to $87 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $68 to $69 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Alex Scott maintained an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $62 to $66 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $75 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $73 to $74 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

