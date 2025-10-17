Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter

As of Oct. 17, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL)

On Aug. 5, Powell Industries reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very proud of the Powell team as we delivered another strong quarter of results. We continue to execute our project backlog at a high level, achieving a gross margin of 30.7% in the current quarter, an improvement of 230 basis points compared to the prior year. Our strong brand of trusted execution supports another quarter of robust order activity highlighted by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x and sequential backlog growth of 7%.” The company's stock gained around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $364.98.

RSI Value: 71.2

71.2 POWL Price Action: Shares of Powell Industries gained 2.6% to close at $338.32 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 87.05 Momentum score with Value at 50.84.

Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE:CDRE)

On Oct. 9, Lake Street analyst Mark Smith maintained Cadre with a Buy and raised the price target from $41 to $43. The company's stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $42.06.

RSI Value: 78.4

78.4 CDRE Price Action: Shares of Cadre rose 1% to close at $40.99 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock