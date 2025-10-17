These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Charles Schwab Following Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, up 70% year over year (Y/Y), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25. Quarterly sales of $6.135 billion (+27% Y/Y) outpaced the Street view of $6.009 billion.

President & CEO Rick Wurster stated, “Strengthening organic growth trends, increasing adoption of wealth solutions, and favorable macroeconomic tailwinds powered another quarter of record revenue and earnings per share.”

“Client transactional sweep cash grew by $13.5 billion versus 2Q25, helping us to further reduce higher cost bank funding by $12.9 billion to $14.8 billion at quarter-end,” added CFO Mike Verdeschi.

Charles Schwab shares closed at $93.41 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Charles Schwab following earnings announcement.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained Charles Schwab with a Buy and raised the price target from $119 to $120.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Kyle Voigt maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $109 to $111.

