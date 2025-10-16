Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp M&T Bank Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share, up from $4.03 per share in the year-ago period. M&T Bank projects quarterly revenue of $2.44 billion, compared to $2.33 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 16, M&T Bank reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Shares of M&T Bank fell 1.1% to close at $185.03 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Eriks Najarian maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $207 to $208 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers assumed coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $225 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $222 to $225 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target of $236 to $251 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Jefferies analyst David Chiaverini maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $220 to $240 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Considering buying MTB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock