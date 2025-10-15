These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Wells Fargo After Stronger-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted a net interest income of $11.95 billion on Tuesday, up 2% year over year in the third quarter of 2025.

The bank reported earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the consensus of $1.54. The bank reported an adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, which beat the analyst consensus of $1.54. Adjusted EPS excludes about 7 cents of severance expenses. Revenue increased 5% year over year to $21.44 billion. Analysts expected $21.15 billion.

“While some economic uncertainty remains, the U.S. economy has been resilient, and the financial health of our clients and customers remains strong. Spending on debit and credit cards continued to increase, while auto loan originations experienced strong growth from a year ago, Chairman and CEO Charlie Scharf commented on Tuesday.

For fiscal year 2025, Wells Fargo expects net interest income to be roughly in line with the 2024 income of $47.7 billion, unchanged from prior guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects net interest income to be approximately $12.4 billion to $12.5 billion.

Wells Fargo shares rose 1.9% to $86.19 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wells Fargo following earnings announcement.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained Wells Fargo with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $85 to $92.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $97.

TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained Wells Fargo with a Hold and raised the price target from $90 to $93.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained Wells Fargo with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $87 to $94.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained the stock with a Buy and boosted the price target from $92 to $100.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained Wells Fargo with a Buy and increased the price target from $88 to $90.

