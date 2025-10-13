Synchrony Financial Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Stamford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share, up from $1.94 per share in the year-ago period. Synchrony Financial projects quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion, compared to $3.81 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 29, Synchrony named Deborah Ellinger to its board of directors.

Synchrony Financial shares fell 4.2% to close at $68.02 on Friday.

HSBC analyst Saul Martinez upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $73 to $81 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $80 to $75 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $78 to $79 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $82 to $86 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $83 to $84 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

