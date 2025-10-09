Domino's Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share, down from $4.19 per share in the year-ago period. Domino’s projects quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, compared to $1.08 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 21, the pizza giant reported second-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Domino’s shares rose 0.5% to close at $413.50 on Wednesday.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $425 to $405 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $490 to $450 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $500 to $480 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $485 to $490 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Argus Research analyst John Staszak reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $490 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

