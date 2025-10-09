Goldman Sachs Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $11.06 per share, up from $8.40 per share in the year-ago period. Goldman Sachs projects quarterly revenue of $14.07 billion, compared to $12.70 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon recently said advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will result in an expansion of the bank's workforce over the next ten years.

Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% to close at $776.51 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $762 to $805 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $752 to $830 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $785 to $855 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target of $550 to $700 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $771 to $790 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

