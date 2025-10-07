Helen of Troy Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the El Paso, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share, down from $1.21 per share in the year-ago period. Helen of Troy projects quarterly revenue of $416.77 million, compared to $474.22 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 13, Helen of Troy named G. Scott Uzzell as its CEO.

Helen of Troy shares fell 0.5% to close at $26.32 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $29 to $27 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $47 to $26 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $71 to $78 on Nov. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Considering buying HELE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock