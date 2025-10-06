Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AZZ Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share, up from $1.37 per share in the year-ago period. AZZ projects quarterly revenue of $426.55 million, compared to $409.01 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 2, AZZ announced its Board of Directors authorized a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of 20 cents per share.

Shares of AZZ fell 0.7% to close at $108.37 on Friday.

B. Riley Securities analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $131 to $140 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $90 to $108 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $101 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Roth MKM analyst Gerry Sweeney initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $108 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Laurance Alexander maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $105 to $110 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%

