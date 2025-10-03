Saratoga Investment Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share, down from $1.33 per share in the year-ago period. Saratoga Investment projects quarterly revenue of $32.39 million, compared to $43 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 8, Saratoga Investment posted downbeat first-quarter earnings.

Saratoga Investment shares gained 1.6% to close at $24.49 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Clear Street analyst Mickey Schleien initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $24 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $25.25 to $24.25 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Bryce Rowe reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $25 on Oct. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Considering buying SAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

