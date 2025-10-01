Constellation Brands Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Oct. 6.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share, down from $4.32 per share in the year-ago period. Constellation projects quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, compared to $2.92 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 2, Constellation Brands cut its fiscal year 2026 outlook, citing macroeconomic headwinds affecting consumer demand.

Constellation shares fell 1.3% to close at $134.67 on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $170 to $155 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $202 to $150 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 59%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $215 to $190 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $180 to $152 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dar Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $195 to $176 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

